This Week in Greek History

April 8:

On this day in 1798, renowned Greek poet Dionysios Solomos was born on Zakynthos while the island was under control of France lead by Napoleon Bonaparte. Solomos’ upbringing was an interesting one as he was the illegitimate child of Count Nikolaos Solomos and his housekeeper Angeliki Nikli. Solomos’ father fled to Zakynthos following the Ottoman occupation of his native Crete in 1670. Due to the illegitimate nature of his upbringing that began in 1796 when Nikolaos Solomos began his affair with Angeliki, Solomos waited until his legal wife Marnetta died in 1802 and then married Angeliki on February 26, 1807 a day before he died. This way Nikolaos made sure that young Dionysios became a legitimate part of his estate and inheritance. When his father died, Solomos was put into the custody of Count Dionysios Messalas who sent him to Italy for legal studies which was customary for someone of high birth in the Ionian Islands during that time.

With his tutor taking him to Cremona, Italy, Solomos finished his high schooling there and became captivated in Italian literature, which is where he began to write try his hand at poetry. In 1818 after a decade of education in literature and law, Solomos returned to Zakynthos.There, he connected with many of the top enlightenment era minds of Greek society at the time. They gathered at one another’s houses and exchanged ideas on every sort of literary movement prevalent at the time and together fed off the other’s ideas. Upon his return to Zakynthos, Solomos tried his hand at writing poems in Greek for the first time and controversially at the time attempted these poems in Demotic Greek rather than the “purist” Katharevousa language.

Solomos was extremely inspired by the Greek Revolution and that formed the basis of his most famous work, “Hymn to Liberty,” which was completed in May, 1823. The first two stanzas of that poem would eventually become the Greek national anthem and would immortalize Solomos for all eternity. Often times heralded as the Greek Francis Scott Key, Solomos’ other famous works include: I Eleftheri Poliorkimeni (The Free Besieged) and Ο Critikos (The Cretan).

Dionysios Solomos died on February 9, 1857 on Corfu following a few years that included three separate strokes. When Solomos died at the age of 59, his fame was so widespread in Greece that the entire fledgling Kingdom of Greece mourned for him and the famed theater of Corfu closed its doors in official mourning for the great poet. His remains were transferred to Zakynthos in 1865 and left behind no wife or children.

April 12:

On this day in 1871, Greek soldier and Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas was born in Ithaca, Greece. The Metaxas family was a well-known one on his home island, which was a Venetian possession as recently as less than a decade before the birth of Ioannis. His family was well-off and had a deep tradition of serving in the Greek military. In September, 1885, at the age of 14, he entered the Greek Evelpidon Military Academy, where he graduated in 1890 with the rank of Second Lieutenant. In 1897 he was transferred to the Ministry of Defense where he worked directly under the Minister, his uncle Nikolaos Metaxas. While serving in the ministry, Ioannis Metaxas met Crown Prince Constantine of Greece and would develop a lifelong friendship and mutual admiration. Metaxas using his new royal connections went to Berlin to continue his military education and in 1902 graduated from the Military Academy of Berlin with exceptional grades and numerous accolades. His learning of Prussian military hierarchy and organization would leave a lasting impression on the germanophile Metaxas. Ioannis Metaxas was so pro-monarchy that he was affectionately called by Queen Sofia of Greece as “Giannaki,” Metaxas was personally tasked with the military and history teaching of George II of Greece, future king.

Following the disastrous Greco-Turkish War of 1897, Greek morale was low and Eleftherios Venizelos was elected Prime Minister following the Goudi uprising. Venizelos immediately called Metaxas from Larisa where the latter was based and offered him the position of first assistant. Metaxas accepted and he was sent by Venizelos to negotiate the military agreement with Bulgaria and Serbia prior to the outbreak of the first Balkan War. Metaxas due to his invaluable intellect and military strategy rose to fourth in line of command of the general staff command of the Greek military. He was involved in every battle of the First Balkan War and was on hand to negotiate the transfer of the city of Thessaloniki to Greece from the Ottoman Empire on October 26, 1912.

Around this time, his monarchist views would bring him in open conflict with his Prime Minister. Eleftherios Venizelos was staunchly democratic and allied himself heavily with the United Kingdom and France. Metaxas was a militant monarchist who saw greatness in the German Empire. He strongly opposed Greek entry into World War I and favored either aiding Germany or remaining entirely neutral. Venizelos resigned as he opposed the direction that the monarchy and Metaxas wanted to take and won reelection in 1915 only to be dismissed by the king and firmly dividing the Greek people in a dark period known as the “National Schism”. The rift between Venizelists and monarchists would divide Greece for decades and would bring about great tragedy and turmoil for the country. In August 1916 Venizelist members of the military launched a coup against the king in Thessaloniki and an announced a separate parallel government in Thessaloniki under the stewardship of Venizelos who made the “Government of National Defense”. The supreme leadership of this new government was a triumverate consisting of Eleftherios Venizelos, General Panagiotis Danglis and Admiral Pavlos Koundouriotis. The country would be superficially united under Venizelos’s leadership with the Great Powers aiding his campaign and he entered World War I on the side of the Allies. Metaxas led a failed resistance to this effort known as the Noemvriana and when the King was forced to abdicate his throne under pressure from the Great Powers, Metaxas followed the King into exile in Corsica. Only when Venizelos was defeated in the general elections in 1920 did Metaxas return to Greece.

Following the catastrophic results of the Greco-Turkish War (1919-1922), which resulted in the expulsion of Greeks from Asia Minor after thousands of years, King Constantine I was forced again into exile following an open revolt spearheaded by Colonel Nikolaos Plastiras. Metaxas turned his attention to politics and resigned from the military founding a monarchist, extreme right-wing party known as the Freethinkers’ Party. The monarchy was abolished from 1924 and would not return until 1935 when a highly rigged plebiscite brought Constantine I’s son, George II to the throne. The king used his newfound influence in a state of turmoil to overplay his legal mandate and manipulated the political system to install Metaxas as Minister of Defense on March 5, 1936. This was a seat which Metaxas would onto in principal until the Axis occupation of Greece in 1941.

On August 4, 1936, following the sudden death of Prime Minister Konstantinos Demertzis, Metaxas declared a state of emergency in Greece. He did so because he claimed after parliament went on a five month recess, that Greece would slip further into anarchy and that he alone possessed the tools and know-how to restore the country to its rightful place in the world and would bring about law and order. In order to execute his plan, now Prime Minister Metaxas (appointed by the king) immediately suspended pointed articles of the constitution and many civil liberties. In what was a bloodless coup, Metaxas became Greece’s dictator at a time when fascism was spreading around Europe like wildfire namely in Germany and Italy. Metaxas modeled his new dictatorship after Mussolini’s Italy and banned certain books and political parties altogether in his country. Metaxas followed a line of strict neutrality trying to benefit economically from all trade but that was undone as Benito Mussolini demanded that Greece be annexed by Italy so that it could be used as a strategic launchpoint to conquest goals in other regions. On the night of October 28, 1940, Italian Ambassador to Greece Emanuele Grazzi presented Metaxas with Mussolini’s ultimatum and Metaxas famously replied in French, “Alors, c’est la guerre!”,meaning, “alright, so it is war”. The event is remembered as Oxi Day and is a national holiday in Greece and for Greeks around the world. Metaxas’s refusal plunged Greece into World War II and he oversaw the Greek victory over the Italians only for Adolf Hitler to come to Benito Mussolini’s defense and overrun the Greeks later.

Ioannis Metaxas suddenly became sick and died in Athens from medical complications on January 29, 1941 at the age of 70, never living to see the joint German and Italian assault. He is a highly controversial figure in Greece with appreciation for his military valor and saying “oxi” to the Italians, but criticized for bringing about a dictatorship and helping to topple the Venizelos government that lead to the Asia Minor disaster. He left behind a wife and two daughters.