Obituaries in Greek-American Community

KAPETANAKOS, BETTY

JONESBORO, GA (from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, published on Mar. 22) – Constance Betty Constance Kapetanakos, 81, of Jonesboro, Georgia passed away peacefully March 20, 2018. Betty, the daughter of the late Charles and Anastasia Routsos, was born January 19, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia, and is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Charles Kapetanakos. Betty graduated from Westminster School in 1954 and attended Georgia State College. She met Peter while he was attending pharmacy school in 1954. They were married August 30, 1959 and celebrated their 50th anniversary in Athens, Greece and Rome, Italy in 2009. Betty and Pete opened K’s Drugs in Jonesboro, Georgia in January 1969. Betty and Pete knew the majority of the customers who walked into K’s Drug by their first names. When the couple retired, they traveled extensively to Europe. Betty was a longtime member of the Atlanta, Georgia Greek- American community. She served and was active in the Maids of Athens, Philoptochos and Daughters of Penelope. She was recognized for her valuable service and dedication to the Clayton County Senior Services Department for their Meals on Wheels program and Aging Program. Betty was a perfectionist when it came to her home, cooking, baking and entertaining. An avid antique collector, interior designer, and the ultimate southern belle and hostess, Betty hosted dinner parties to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen. She enjoyed hosting Super Bowl and 4th of July parties, bridge with her girlfriends, as well as bridal and baby luncheons for family and friends. Betty is survived by her aunt, Bessie Stavrakes of California, cousins Gail Ossipoff and family, Penelope Burkard and family, also of California, Charles Nicholas and family, of Arizona, Christine Nicholas, of New York and many third and fourth cousins. A prayer service will be held at 6pm on Sunday, March 25th at H.M. Patterson & Son, Spring Hill, 1020 Spring Street, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, with visitation from 5-8pm. The funeral service will be held Monday, March 26th at 10am at the Greek Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Claremont Road, NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30329 with an interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greek Cathedral of the Annunciation in Atlanta. On-line condolences may be made at hmpattersonspringhill.com

SKANDALAKIS, DIONYSIOS

ORMOND BEACH, FL (from the Daytona Beach News-Journal, published on Mar. 28) – Danny (Dionysios) Pete Skandalakis, 84, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 24, 2018. He was born April 23, 1933 in Molaoi, Laconia, Greece to Panagiotis (Pete) and Marika Skandalakis. He was the sixth of eight siblings and the youngest of four boys. At ten years old he lost his father, who was killed in 1943 by the Communists during the uprising. Completing his military conscription requirements in 1955 with the Royal Hellenic Air Force (RHAF), he then immigrated to the United States in 1956, settling in Atlanta, GA, where he obtained his American Citizenship in 1964. While in Atlanta he worked in the restaurant, bar, and hospitality industry and lovingly cared for and supported his mother until her death in 1981. In 1987 he moved to Ormond Beach to be close to his eldest sister Stamatiki and became an integral part of helping run the family business. Mr. Skandalakis was a member of the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, in Daytona Beach, the Laconian Society of Atlanta, and a charter member of the Megas Alexandros (Alexander the Great) society of Daytona Beach. He was a true patriot of both his homeland of Greece and his chosen home, America. He had a love of politics and was a true advocate of the democratic process. Danny was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brothers; John, Renos, & Nick, his sisters; Georgia, Stamatiki, & Anastasia. He is survived by his youngest sister Calliope, and her husband George, his brother-in-law John (spouse of sister Georgia), all of Atlanta, GA; his ex-wife Sharron of Pembroke Pines, FL; and his many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was a loving, sensitive, and compassionate man. His selfless generosity and his willingness to always help others were his greatest virtues and his greatest joys. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thurs, Mar. 29, 2018 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm with a Trisagion Service (Litany for the Departed) commencing at 6:30pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Funeral Services will be held on Fri, Mar 30, 2018 at 10:30am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 129 N. Halifax Ave, Daytona Beach, FL, 32118 with Fr. Joseph Samaan officiating. Burial to follow at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in his memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Daytona Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

STATHIS, GUS P.

SAN RAFAEL, CA (from the San Francisco Chronicle, published on Mar. 27) – Gus P. Stathis October 18, 1931 – March 23, 2018. Gus Stathis died on March 23rd, 2018, peacefully at his home in San Rafael, CA with his family by his side. Gus was born in Kandila, Greece to Panayiotis and Efstathia Efstathiu. He was the youngest of 8 siblings. Gus came to America in 1951 where he worked for a short period of time at Southern Pacific. Shortly thereafter, Gus found his true passion at the House of Prime Rib where he worked for 63 years. Gus served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War. Gus based his life on three fundamental principles; God, Family, and Country. He served these three institutions with great pride and humility. Gus is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sophia Stathis; children Stacey Stathis and Pete Stathis; daughter in-law Dina Stathis, and grandchildren Dean, Sophia, and Isabella Stathis. A Trisagion will be held on Tuesday, March 27th at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, March 28th at 10:00 am. Both Services will be held at The Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church; 1110 Highland Drive, Novato, CA 94949. Interment will be at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. May his memory be eternal! In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Pediatric Cardiology Department at UCSF-Benioff Children’s Hospital: https://www.ucsfbenioffchildrens.org/about/how_to_donate/index.html. Or The Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, nativityofchrist.org/. Arrangements by Valley Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home, 650 Bugeia Ln. Novato, CA. 415-897-9609. www.valleymemorialpark.com

TANIONOS, HELEN

ANDOVER, MA (from the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, published on Mar. 26) – Helen (Woulas) Tanionos, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 24 after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Charles Tanionos for 63 years. The daughter of the late Nicholas and Vasiliki (Giannoutsos) Woulas, she was born in Southbridge and moved to Worcester in 1956. She later moved to Andover in 2004. Helen was a faithful member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester for many years as well as a member of St. Constantine and Helen Church of Andover. While at St. Spyridon she participated in the church choir and served as a Sunday school teacher. She was a dedicated mother to her children, Penelope and her husband, William McGarry of Andover, John Tanionos of Sandwich and Nicholas and his wife, Anastasia of Saunderstown, RI. She was also a cherished Yiayia to her grandchildren, Christina Panagou of Burlington, Melanie Cutler of Andover, Mark McGarry of Boston, Michael Tanionos of Lexington, Katina Tanionos and Eric Tanionos of Saunderstown, RI. Helen also leaves 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Andronika Mitsis and is survived by her brother, John Woulas of Southbridge, and sisters, Mary Woulas and Dorothy MacDonald of Manchester, NH as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Academy Manor Nursing Home in Andover as well as to the staff of the Compassus Hospice for their care. Funeral services and burial will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Watertown, MA 02452. O’Connor Brothers Funeral Home, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA is directing arrangements. oconnorbrothers.com.

VARVOURIS, ELIZABETH

ATLANTA, GA (from Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home, published online on Mar. 29) – Elizabeth “Voula” Varvouris, 87, fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Duluth, Georgia, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was the eldest daughter born to Nikolaos and Angeliki Spyrou in Glossa, Skopelos, Greece on July 13, 1930. Voula and her beloved husband Nicholas came to Pensacola, FL, in May of 1971, to provide a better life for their beautiful young family. Her faith and her love for Christ guided each day of her life. She spent countless hours growing the most beautiful flowers in her garden, crocheting amazing blankets and doilies and cooking exceptional Greek dishes, all with a mother’s love. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Pensacola, FL and the Annunciation Cathedral in Atlanta, Georgia. Voula was preceded in death by her parents Nikolaos and Angeliki Spyrou, her beloved and cherished husband, Nicholas Varvouris, her adored son, Stavros Varvouris and her eldest brother Thomas Spyrou. She is survived to cherish her memory by her loving children, Maria Varvouris Ladikos (Andreas) Duluth, GA, Angela Varvouris Summerlin (Mark) Ulee, FL , Evangela Varvouris, Port Richey, FL and daughter-in-law, Tina Varvouris, Pensacola, FL. She also leaves behind the lights of her life, her adored grandchildren, Nicholas Ladikos (Rebecca), Andrew Ladikos (Katerina), Elizabeth Gilmore (Eric), Gregory Varvouris (Amanda), Mary Elizabeth Summerlin and Nicholas Stanford and seven incredible great-grandchildren, Alexa Ladikos, Kosta Ladikos, Stefano Ladikos, Calliope Gilmore, Angela Gilmore, Brantley Varvouris and Macy Varvouris. In addition, she leaves her beloved and devoted sisters, Phyllis Pagonis, Gulf Breeze, FL, Maria Tsiouflias, Athens, Greece, Litsa Theos, Karditsa, Greece and her brother, Dimitris Spyrou, Mytilene, Greece. She leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews both in the United States, Australia, Canada and Greece. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11:30am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Pensacola, FL with a Trisagion beginning at 12:00noon and Funeral service immediately following with Father Matthew Carter officiating. Interment will take place at Historic St. John’s cemetery, Pensacola, FL. Active Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Nicholas Ladikos, Andrew Ladikos, Gregory Varvouris and Nicholas Stanford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St., Pensacola, FL 32502, or Amedisys Hospice of Lawrenceville, GA, www.amedisys.com. May her memory be eternal. Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.