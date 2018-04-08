Roasted Leg of Lamb with Potatoes for Easter

Lamb is always a treat at the Easter feast. If you can’t roast a whole lamb on the spit, either due to space constraints or your guests are not big meat eaters, try the following roasted leg of lamb with potatoes. The bone-in leg gives you juicy results, as long as you remember to let the meat rest after roasting to the desired doneness. When meat is carved immediately after roasting, all the juices run right out of it. Give …