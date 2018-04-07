Three Dead, 20 Injured after Vehicle Crashes into Crowd in German City, Police Say

BERLIN (AP) — Police in the western German city of Muenster say a vehicle has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

Driver of car shot himself to death after crash into crowd in Muenster that killed 3, injured 20, sources say.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city’s historic downtown area.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says “our thoughts are with the victims and their families” who were killed and injured when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster.

Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter called the crash Saturday “terrible news.”