Traditional Easter Soup: Magiritsa

Magiritsa is the traditional soup consumed after the midnight church services of the Proti Anastasi. Soup, whether it is a traditional magiritsa made with the innards of the lamb, or a chicken soup avgolemono, is an excellent way to end the fasting of Great Lent and to prepare the stomach for the feasting on Sunday. Magiritsa also recalls a time when all the parts of an animal were eaten, pretty much and which is now a culinary trend, what is …