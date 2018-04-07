Traditional Easter Soup: Magiritsa

By Eleni Sakellis April 7, 2018

(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis)

Magiritsa is the traditional soup consumed after the midnight church services of the Proti Anastasi. Soup, whether it is a traditional magiritsa made with the innards of the lamb, or a chicken soup avgolemono, is an excellent way to end the fasting of Great Lent and to prepare the stomach for the feasting on Sunday. Magiritsa also recalls a time when all the parts of an animal were eaten, pretty much and which is now a culinary trend, what is …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *