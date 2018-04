JERUSALEM. The Greek delegation headed by Alternate Foreign Minister Yiannis Amanatidis will leave at 06:30 on Saturday for Jerusalem to attend the lighting of the Holy Fire at Church of the Holy Sepulchre and afterwards bring the Holy Fire to Greece.

The Greek delegation is expected at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” at 18:30 and to Macedonia Airport of Thessaloniki at 20:30 on Saturday (Holy Saturday).