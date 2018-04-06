Metropolitan Nathanael Officiates Holy Thursday at Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre

WHEELING, IL – His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago presided over the Holy Thursday Divine Liturgy at the Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre in Wheeling, Illinois, on April 5. His Eminence was warmly welcomed by the residents, staff, and leadership, including Chairman of the Board Eleni Bousis, President of the Board Peter Karahalion, and many other board members. Following the Divine Liturgy and lunch reception, His Eminence toured the facility for the first time.

The Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre, which recently marked is 15th Anniversary, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit facility, accredited by the Joint Commission. The Centre is the only nursing home in the Midwest that is owned by the Greek American Community. The Centre offers short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled care for the elderly and chronically ill, including a Memory Loss care floor.

This state-of-the-art facility provides quality health care in a warm and cozy, home-like environment, where residents are treated equally with love, respect, honor and dignity. The facility received a 5-Star Quality Rating by the United State Government Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, placing it amongst the top Nursing Homes in the nation, and opens its doors to all denominations. More information is available online at: www.greekamericancare.org.

The Eastern Orthodox Church is the second largest Christian denomination worldwide. The Metropolis of Chicago, under the leadership of Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago, oversees all Greek Orthodox Parishes within Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, as well as large portions of Missouri and Indiana. More information on the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago is available online at: www.chicago.goarch.org.