Archdiocese 2018 Budget Approved by the Executive Committee

NEW YORK – The following budget was developed by the GOA finance staff with the guidance and assistance of the Chancellor and CFO, the Officers, the Finance Budget Sub-Committee, and the Audit Committee Chair.

“The budget was designed to meet the financial needs of the GOA and its commitments to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Hellenic College Holy Cross, our Metropolises and the ministries of the GOA.

“It was approved for adoption by the Executive Committee and the format here is intended to show information believed to be important to our parishes and members,” Archdiocese’s announcement says.

Read the PDF of the 2018 Adopted Budget: