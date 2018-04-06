SYRIZA Minister Wants No Asylum for Turkish Soldiers, Kammenos Fires Away

ATHENS – Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Yorgos Katrouglaos said eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup in July, 2016 against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should not be granted asylum, which Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras also opposes.

Turkey is holding two Greek soldiers who said they accidentally strayed across the border during a storm and now are facing trial for illegal entry with fears espionage counts could be added, leading Defense Minister Panos Kammenos to say they are hostages being held to force the return of the Turkish soldiers.

Tsipras denied that, was upset with the use of the word hostages to describe the Greek soldiers as his government, apart from Kammenos, head of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has tried to keep a low key.

Tsipras earlier said it’s up to the Turkish justice system to decide the fate of his country’s soldiers and until recently had not made a strong push for their return, at least publicly, before asking the European Union and Russian President Vladimir Putin for help.

Katrouglaos said that harboring the eight Turkish soldiers, who Erdogan called “Putschists,” would be against the Geneva Convention, the pro-state Daily Sabah reported, one of many media outlets who mirror the President’s views in what critics called propaganda outlets.

After the 2016 coup attempt, eight soldiers, including two commanders, four captains and two sergeants, escaped to Greece in a Sikorsky helicopter and landed in Alexandroupolis. Greek courts have three times rejected extradition requests saying the men’s lives would be in danger with Erdogan having previously said he’d like the death penalty in Turkey and as he has purged civil society and the military.

Kammenos has openly defied and provoked Erdogan and Turkey with fears of a conflict rising over Turkish provocations in the Aegean.

“If they have the courage, they can dare to eye one inch of our territory. Greeks would unite and smash them,” Kammenos said.

“Their threats and provocations cannot bring us to heel. Instead, it will strengthen us,” Kammenos said. Regarding the two Greek soldiers detained in Turkey, he said that he would go and get them and bring them back.

Kammenos said that there are no actual charges against the soldiers and claimed Turkey had earlier planned the detention of two Greek soldiers, who are accused of trespassing into Turkey near the border, telling reporters that Erdogan “is insane, who do you talk to?”

Kammenos described Turkey as an “enemy that continues to provoke us” and said he had ordered the deployment of more military personnel to islands in the eastern Aegean Sea.

Greece and Turkey remain at odds over air and sea boundaries in the Aegean Sea, as well as oil and gas drilling off the coast of nearby Cyprus, which has been divided into ethically Greek and Turkish sides for decades.

The March 1 arrest of two Greek soldiers who strayed into Turkish territory while on a border patrol has further strained relations between the two countries. The soldiers remain detained in a Turkish prison.

“What is needed is the vigilance of the entire Greek people in facing an opponent, an enemy that continues to provoke us,” Kammenos said. “We are not frightened or brought to our knees by their provocations, their threats, and their insults. They make us stronger.”

In a televised address Tsipras called for “calm and moderation” in dealings with Turkey after he had called Erdogan a “Sultan” and asked for international help in getting the Greek soldiers returned, which the Turkish leader strongly suggested won’t happen unless he gets the Turkish soldiers back.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)