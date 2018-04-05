Maria Tzompanaki Appointed Director of the New York City Greek Film Festival

NEW YORK – The Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) proudly announced on March 29, that its Board of Directors has appointed Maria Tzompanaki as the organization’s next Director of the New York City Greek Film Festival (NYCGFF).

Mrs. Tzompanaki, Cultural Ambassador of the region of Crete, is an accomplished actress and director from Chania with a global track record of contributions in the arts as well as the preservation and dissemination of the Greek culture. In 2002, and for two consecutive terms, Tzompanaki was elected deputy Mayor in the municipality of Athens. As part of her responsibilities, she led several initiatives associated with school-care and development. During this time, she also restructured and revitalized the institution of cinema and oversaw activities associated with the European program committee. In 2004, during the Olympic Games events in Athens, Tzompanaki proposed, organized, and implemented a project to showcase Greek culture and traditions to the international press. Today, Tzompanaki serves as Chairwoman of the culture center “ORFEUS” and holds the title of Cultural Ambassador representing the region of Crete.

Tzompanaki shares HACC’s vision for the future growth and expansion of the NYCGFF. With her experience and fresh ideas, she aims to advance the NYCGFF through an enriched ensemble of activities intended to promote the best of the Greek film industry to the public of NYC and beyond.

HACC is an independent, membership-based U.S. organization that serves the Greek community here and in Greece. Its mission is to facilitate and foster business opportunities for its members and the Greek community wherever their business ideas and practice may journey. HACC organizes various events in order to create a platform for members to meet, interact and promote their product or service. Events include conferences, panel discussions, lectures, and networking events. Major annual events include the joint shipping conference with the Norwegian Chamber of Commerce, the Gala honoring the Person of the Year, and the New York City Greek Film Festival. For more information visit http://hellenicamerican.cc/.