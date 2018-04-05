Greek Restaurants Serving Traditional Easter Meals in NYC

NEW YORK – For those who prefer leaving the cooking to the experts, there are several Greek restaurants with wonderful Easter menus to enjoy with family and friends. Among them are some of the best restaurants The National Herald has featured in its pages. Here is a short list of where to savor a traditional Easter feast in New York City.

Molyvos, 871 7th Avenue, is a destination restaurant in Manhattan, and has built a loyal following in New York City. Its name was inspired by the seaside village on the Greek island of Lesbos where the Livanos family roots originate. Starting at 1 PM on Easter Sunday, Chef Carlos Carreto serves a four-course prix fixe meal including lamb roulade or grilled lamb chops and an organic beet salad with grapefruit and glazed walnuts or a spring salad with baby spinach. The price is $75 per person or $120 paired with Alpha Estate wines. Phone: 212-582-7500. Website: www.molyvos.com.

In Greek mythology Avra is the Goddess of the breezes and the restaurant at 141 East 48th Street hosts a Greek Easter brunch from noon to 5 PM. Enjoy tsoureki and kokoretsi (roasted lamb intestine) among the classic Greek Easter dishes, as well as a live Greek band and DJ, and dancing. Phone: 212-759-8550. Website: avrany.com.

Ousia, 629 West 57th Street, means “essence” or “flavor,” and the Greek restaurant with lively ambience and a very vivid energy welcomes guests for Easter with traditonal favorites to enjoy. Among the options- Cretan Dako salad made with barley rusks, tomato, soft boiled egg, asparagus, and the Cretan cheese manouri, traditional lamb and herb mageiritsa- the traditional Easter soup with lemon, herbs, and lamb broth, Lamb “Kleftiko”- slow-braised in baking paper, stuffed with Metsovone cheese and peppers, served with lemon roasted potatoes. Phone: 212-333-2000. Website: www.ousianyc.com.

Loi Estiatorio, 132 West 58th Street, is offering a Greek Easter Prix Fixe menu from noon to 8 PM, adults: $85, children under age 10: $49, with a kid-friendly, four-course, Greek Easter meal. Enjoy mageiritsa soup for the first course and options including grilled liver with oregano and olive oil, mixed baby greens with kefalograviera cheese and pomegranate-petimesi dressing, and an anthotyro-honey cheesecake and traditional Greek sweets for dessert. Adults are $85, while children under 10 dine for $49. Phone: 212-713-0015. Website: www.loiestiatorio.com.