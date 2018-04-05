The Greece-Turkey War Talk Jitters Reach Trip Advisor

With Greece’s hopes for another record-busting tourism season about to swing into spring and then the big summer boom, the murmurings there could be a conflict with Turkey have hit social media on Trip Advisor.

A British woman wrote, “I’m travelling to Marmari Kos in May 2018 and am worried about this talk of war between Turkey and Greece, especially as Kos is only 3 miles away from Turkey,” in an area where refugees and migrants have flooded Greek island after Turkey let human traffickers send them.

A response from the United Kingdom reassured her that, “We stayed in Kardamena about ten years ago and the owner of our apartments during our conversation mentioned her concerns about Turkey then. I wouldn’t worry about it, been that way for centuries I imagine,” downplaying the risk.

Yet another response from a UK traveler said that the talk could be trumped up in an age of instant information. “There is often reported by journalists a bit of alleged rhetoric between several countries two of those being Greece and Turkey … until something really does happen then you should be OK…….”

But even the talk about talk was upsetting to a Greek who dismissed the possibility of war out of hand even as Turkey keeps up provocations in the Aegean, sending fighter jets and warships into Greek airspace and waters.

With renewed tensions over the rocky, disputed islets of Imia, where the two countries nearly went to war in 1996, and where this year Turkish ships twice rammed Greek vessels before both sides pulled back, there were worries the spot could be the flash point for war.

The Greek responder was having none of that.

“Come on now,kos is not a rock in the sea…1 million tourists go to kos every year..all greek islands are close to turkey,that means nothing. ..there is a lot of greek army on them too,including kos… i had the priviledge of being a soldier in kos..you are safe and this thread is raising unreasonable worries..there has been a dispute between the two countries about a rock called imia 20 years now…it’s a rock where 20 people can barely stand. turkey has not managed to conquer even that rock…unless you are thinking of heading there you have nothing to worry about,” he said.

Another responder from Athens wrote that it’s all scaremongering designed to keep tourists out of Greece.

“In 2012 people asked here if they would find food in greece because we were about to collapse. in 2015 they asked if they will be slaughtered by the refugees-immigrants passing by to go to germany and sweden. now i guess this year’s trend is a war with turkey. why don’t the media just say,stay in uk,it’s good for business?” the answer went.

In February, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said today Greece would not tolerate any move from Turkey after Turkish and Greek Coastguard vessels collided off Imia.

He said: “Our message, now, tomorrow and always, is clear… Greece will not allow, accept or tolerate any challenge to its territorial integrity and its sovereign rights.”

“Greece is not a country which plays games,” Tsipras told an audience at the Shipping Ministry.

On the site Voltaire Net, the headline in February, even before there was a new spike in tensions, read: Turkey Announces its Preparations for Invading Greece.

The report cited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking of his proclaimed idea of a “Greater Turkey,” after he has repeatedly said he doesn’t recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders between the countries and as he covets the return of islands ceded away to Greece.

Speaking at an event as Turkish troops were in Syria, where they later took the city of Afrin and drove out American allies, the Kurds, he said that, “Those who think that we have erased from our hearts the lands of from which we withdrew in tears, 100 years ago, are quite mistaken. On every occasion we say time and time again, that Syria, Iraq and other places on the map of our hearts are no different from our own homeland. Wherever a call to prayer is heard, we fight to ensure that no foreign flag flutters. What we have done till now, is nothing compared to the far bigger attacks that we have in mind for the forthcoming days. This is what God wants!”