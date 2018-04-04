Holy Tuesday Services at St. Nicholas and St. Marina Church in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – The Holy Tuesday services were celebrated in Brooklyn at the St. Nicholas and St. Marina Church, Metochion of the Sacred Patriarchal Monastery of St. Irene Chrysovalantou.

The V. Rev. Archimandrite Meletios Bougas, the presiding priest, expressed to the National Herald his wishes to the Greek community for health, family happiness and fulfillment of all blessed needs of the soul.

“Today,” he said, “our church remembers the Parable of the Ten Virgins, teaching the importance of foresight in our lives. The passage highlights the grandeur of repentance with the Kassiani Troparion, one of the masterpieces of Byzantine hymnology. Holy Tuesday is also devoted to Jesus’ severe complaint against the religious leaders of Israel, the Scribes and the Pharisees.”

The chanter Vasilis Bourlis, who came from Greece exclusively for the celebration of the Holy Week Holy Sacraments at St. Nicholas and St. Marina Church, expressed his admiration for the ethos and faith of the Greek community.

“I have the honor,” he said, “to visit New York on these holy Easter days after the kind invitation of Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia and Archimandrite Meletios Bougas. I am pleased to note that Greek-Americans are good people, very hardworking, excellent family leaders and with great love for Greece. I wish them health, unity, happiness and to continue to think about us who live in Greece, as we think about them. Happy Easter and best wishes.”

Aleka Georgakopoulou, a member of the Philoptochos Society, wished Kali Anastasi to the Greeks all over the world and invited all the Greek community to the church festival which will be held June 8-10 this year.

Chanter Vasilis Spatiotis wished the holy days of Easter to give health, hope, and optimism.