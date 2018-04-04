Minister Kammenos Says Country Vigilant Against “Enemy” Turkey

By Associated Press April 4, 2018

In this handout photo provided by the Greek Ministry of Defense, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, left speaks with Greek soldiers in front of a Greek flag as he attends a reservist exercise on the eastern island of Ikaria, Greece, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Greek Defense Ministry via AP)

ATHENS (AP) — Greece’s defense minister has described Turkey as an “enemy that continues to provoke us” and announced that he has ordered additional military personnel to move to islands in the eastern Aegean Sea.

Minister Panos Kammenos said 7,000 service members from the armed forces were being moved to the islands and a border area in northeast Greece, amid a spike in tension between the two NATO allies.

Attending a reservist exercise on the eastern island of Ikaria Wednesday, Kammenos said: “If they have the guts let them dare to challenge one inch of our territory … the Greeks, united, will crush them.”

FILE – Turkish warships reportedly tried to keep provocative Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos from reaching the rocky islet of Imia, Jan. 28, 2018.. (Photo via Eurokinissi)

