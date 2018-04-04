A Hellenic Perspective on Pascha – Notes from Papadiamantis

Alexandros Papadiamantis, perhaps the greatest author in Modern Greek literature, also happens to be the most prolific panegyrist of Romanity’s most important feast – Pascha. This column, which frequently cites his writings, can think of no more fitting tribute to the feast of feast than to offer a translation of one of his articles from 1888, entitled “Pascha.”

“’It is the day of the Resurrection. Let us shine brightly…Pascha of delight! Pascha, the Lord’s Pascha! A Pascha all venerable has risen …