McCabe Photography Exhibition in NYC: Greece, Images of an Enchanted Land (Photos)

NEW YORK – Greece, Images of an Enchanted Land, 1955, an exhibition of photographs by Robert A. McCabe at The Photography Show Presented by AIPAD runs from April 5-8 at Pier 94, 711 12th Avenue (55th Street and the West Side Highway) in Manhattan, Booth 705.

Sit Down Gallery of Paris in its first participation in The Photography Show presents the work of McCabe, the well-known American photographer, who began taking photographs in Greece in the 1950s. The images were taken before mass tourism, capturing the islands and villages immersed in their unique, traditional culture. In his pictures, McCabe has recorded authentic scenes of Aegean life that can never be duplicated. He also photographed many archaeological sites and has a unique record of their condition after the War. The gallery will present analog silver gelatin prints ranging from 50 x 50 cm to 100 x 100 cm as well as vintage prints by the photographer which will be exhibited for the very first time. There will also be on display prints made by Modernage Labs for an exhibition in 1967 at the Onassis Olympic Gallery in New York. “Through his artistic vision, the art of Robert McCabe brings us back to an older Greece, when the light was stronger, clearer, and the monuments appeared to be revealed for the first time,” said Dr. Vasileios Petrakos- General Secretary of the Archeological Society of Athens and General Secretary of the Academy of Athens, in an excerpt from text for the exhibition of McCabe’s photos on the occasion of the 180th anniversary of the Society.

“For me, the most successful photographs represent a form of poetry… Just as a short poem can create a vivid emotional experience, so too can an image,” McCabe said.

McCabe was born in Chicago in 1934 and grew up in Rye, NY. His father worked for the New York Daily Mirror in New York, and as the result of his father’s gift of a Kodak Baby Brownie in 1939, McCabe started taking photographs when he was five. His first photographs of Europe were the result of a trip in 1954 to France, Italy, and Greece. He returned to Greece in 1955 and 1957 and photographed the Cyclades for National Geographic. His published books cover subjects and locations in Greece, France, Italy, New York City, New England, Havana, China, and Antarctica. Currently Robert McCabe is working on several projects including books: Portraits of the Greeks 1954-2017; The Greeks and Their Seas (with Margarita Pournara); Mykonos in my Dreams; The Last Monk of the Strophades (with Katerina Lymperopoulou); and an exhibition and book of photographs of Greek archaeological sites in the 1950s, for the 180th anniversary of the Archaeological Society of Athens.

McCabe’s photographs, primarily though not exclusively taken in Greece, have been exhibited publicly in many locations since as far back as the 1950s. His first three exhibitions were held at Princeton University in 1955 and 1956 under the auspices of the Graphic Arts Department and the Map Department.

More information about the New York exhibition is available online at: https://aipadshow.com.