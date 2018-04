With formidable weapons on both sides, and bellicose talk to match it, there are fears that Greece and Turkey – both NATO members – could engage in an accidental conflict or a real fighting war as tensions have escalated in the Aegean, and along their border.

Turkish fighter jets have been violating Greek airspace for decades without a word from the defense alliance to which both belong, engaging in mock dogfights over sea where, underneath, Turkish warships have cruised past Greek …