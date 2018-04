It was Holy Week then, just like now. In fact, it was Good Friday. Hundreds of people had gathered early, on 26th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues in Manhattan, outside the newspaper’s office that remained there for 64 years.

There, on the West Side, was where the Greek-American community lived, and where the offices of the then-powerful newspaper Atlantis, founded in 1904, were also located.

It was on that day, April 2, 1915, on which the National Herald-Ethnikos Kyrix was born. …