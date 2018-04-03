US Ambassador Says Greece Key Player in EU’s Southern Flank

ATHENS – With Greece facing an increasingly belligerent Turkey, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt has cited the importance of Greece in the region as worries grow about a conflict between the countries.

“We see Greece’s position as critical and unique in the world, and particularly along Europe’s southern flank,” he said while speaking at Greece’s army school, the Hellenic National Defense College, Kathimerini reported.

Pyatt said Greece is critical to US interests because of geopolitical position near key fronts, the ongoing Syrian civil war, the threat of Iran, threats from the eastern Mediterranean, the refugee flows and problems in Libya in the south as well as the influence of Russia exercised through the annexation of Crimea and increased militarization of the Black Sea in the north.

“Greece is a critical ally in dealing with all three of these problems,” he said although President Donald Trump is also trying to rekindle a relationship with Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that had grown tense and as Turkey is trying to cozy up to Russia, as Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has reached out to President Vladimir Putin for help in getting the release of two Greek soldiers facing trial after accidentally crossing the border while on patrol in bad weather.

Pyatt earlier said, “I’ll simply say that the United States is fully engaged on the question of the two soldiers, we’re very supportive of the approach that the Tsipras government has taken to maintaining communications with Turkey and we hope that this issue will be resolved expeditiously,” he said in response to questions on the issue.

While saying he was anxious there could be an “accidental conflict” with Turkey with provocations ramping up in the Aegean, he earlier told the Athens-Macedonia News Agency about Greece’s critical juncture in the region.

“You have a long history with Turkey. I am not worried about geopolitical risks in the big strategic sense. And it very clear to me that Prime Minister Tsipras is committed to a strong and stable relationship and for the US we see Greece as crucial pillar of stability not just with the big neighbor of the east but also with the Balkans, eastern Mediterranean, north Africa and the wider Black Sea region,” he said.