Prosecutor Bans Marinakis from Leaving Greece

ATHENS. A prosecutor banned on Monday high profile Greek businessman Vangelis Marinakis from leaving the country due to his alleged involvement in a heroin smuggling case.

Piraeus prosecutor Eirini Tziva called for the travel ban on Marinakis,the owner of Olympiakos Piraeus and Nottingham Forest soccer teams, and another three people accused of being involved in the case. A Greek court committee needs to ratify the prosecutor’s decision within 15 days for it to take effect.

The travel ban was called for due to concerns that the suspects might flee the country. Marinakis has denied all charges.