Hagia Sophia’s Importance in Greek-Turkish Relations

It seems as if a day cannot go by without some kind of provocation by Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan at the expense of Hellenism. And, unfortunately, there is no doubt that he is doing it on purpose.

Deliberately cutting one after another the bridges of cooperation and understanding with Greece that have existed for decades, as if to psychologically lay the groundwork for something…

Erdogan certainly knows the great sensitivity of the Greeks, and Christians in general, to Hagia Sophia. And he …