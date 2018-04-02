Tsipras’ Woes Mount: Tough Turkey, FYROM Name Talks, Bailouts End

ATHENS – His popularity vanished in the wake of reneging on anti-austerity promises, beleaguered Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is facing an onslaught of new challenges with tensions rising on several fronts.

With the United States and the European Union unable to make Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back away from his militant stance and talk over the Aegean, Tsipras has to deal with jittery war talk while his anti-nationalist government tries to fashion a deal to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the word Macedonia in a new composite name and try to return to the markets when three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($401.97 billion) runs out in August.

A meeting of EU officials in Bulgaria in March with Erdogan did nothing to get him to cease provoking Greece and keeping warships off Cyprus to block foreign energy companies from drilling for oil and gas in waters where they are licensed to operate.

NATO, to which Greece and Turkey belong, has said nothing about ongoing Turkish fighter jets violating Greek airspace and warships cruising past Greek islands nor the near-confrontation off the rocky, disputed islets of Imia when Turkish ships twice bumped Greek vessels in an area where the two countries nearly went to war in 1996.

Tsipras can’t even get a united front in his coalition government over FYROM, with his junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos rejecting the FYROM name giveaway, saying Greece should not let the name Macedonia, its ancient province, be ceded permanently.

With Turkey keeping two Greek soldiers who accidentally strayed across the border while on patrol during bad weather, and set to put them on trial, Tsipas is also under growing pressure from Erdogan to return eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup against the Turkish leader in July, 2016, in which they said they took no part.

Tsipras, who said he would let the Turkish justice system decide the fate of Greece’s two soldiers in jail there, reportedly called Russian President Vladimir Putin to get his help for their release and has opposed asylum for the Turkish soldiers, nothing that Greece’s highest court, however, has barred their extradition, saying their lives would be in danger.

Tsipras also continues to say there will be a so-called “Clean Exit” from the bailouts but the country’s creditors, the Quartet of the EU-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism, said Greece’s troubled economy will need monitoring for years to make sure there’s no backsliding on more austerity and reforms and as Tsipras has said the bailouts can’t be repaid without debt relief.