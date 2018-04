In a recent editorial we blasted Greece and Cyprus for not expelling Russian diplomats, as did the United States, Canada, and 21 EU member nations, in retaliation for the poisoning of a former Russian agent and his daughter who live in Britain.

“There is no magical, secret formula in foreign policy,” we wrote. “What seems to be is what it is. Friends and allies support each other on key issues. The others, sitting on the sidelines, watching the race, are left …