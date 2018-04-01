EOKA Liberation Struggle 63rd Anniversary Commemorated in Astoria (Vid & Pics)

ASTORIA – The 63rd anniversary of the EOKA (Ethniki Organosis Kyprion Agoniston, in English-National Organization of Cypriot Fighters) Liberation Struggle April 1, 1955-59 was commemorated with the theatrical concert Ton Athanaton, Immortal Heroes, featuring the Pancyprian Choir and Actors of NY, of the Cultural Division of the Pancyprian Association, presented by the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations, the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus, and the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus on March 31.

The event began with the …