Pavlopoulos, Mitsotakis Commemorate the 192nd Anniversary Since the “Exodus of the Guard” of Messolonghi

MESSOLONGHI, Greece – The “explosion of freedom” that occurred in besieged Messolonghi is a light that still shines to this day, President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Sunday, attending events commemorating the 192nd anniversary since the ‘Exodus of the Guard’ or ‘Sortie’ of Messolonghi.

“The explosion of freedom in Messolonghi teaches us the constant duty to defend the country at all costs. Therefore our borders, our territory and our sovereignty, which are the borders, territory and sovereignty of our European family, the European Union,” the president said.

Pavlopoulos also stressed the need for unity, as the foundtion for “national creativity”, whereas division had always culminated in the shrinking “of our national consciousness and national body.” In April of 1826, Messolonghi had sent a message to Europe and the entire civilised world that freedom was an existential principle of democracy and civilisation, while the philhellenic movement that blossomed in the city was a movement for humanity, freedom and democracy, he added.

The president is due to lay a wreath at the Garden of Heroes, where a blessing ceremony will be held.

The events were also attended by main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Digital Policy and Media Minister Nikos Pappas representing the government and several other officials and MPs.

Mitsotakis at Messolonghi: ‘Greece striving to make its own exodus’

“Now, more than ever before, Greece seems like a besieged city, a country that striving to make its own exodus, an exodus to a new age of national pride, national self-confidence and national prosperity,” main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, while attending events to mark the 192nd anniversary of the ‘Exodus of the Guard’ from the besieged city of Messolonghi in 1826.

An essential requirement for this new ‘exodus’ was, above all, the unity of the Greek people, which was symbolised in the most absolute way through the historic events at Messolonghi, he added.

“Today in Messolonghi we pay tribute to a pivotal moment, not just for Greek but also for world history. The Greeks of Messolonghi proved what can be achieved when one has strength, perseverance and especially courage, sending a message of freedom through the ages,” Mitsotakis said.