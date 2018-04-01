14-Year-Old Greek-American Reported Missing in Astoria

NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of a 14-year-old female reported missing on Saturday, March 31, 2018 from within the confines of the 114th Precinct. Details are as follows:

Missing:

Galanis, Eftyhia

14-year-old female Asian/Pacific Islander

21-15 19th Street, Apartment 2A

Queens, New York

The missing, AKA Effy, was last seen at her residence at 2200 hours on Friday, March 30, 2018. The missing is 5’00” and 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt (124 logo) and white striped pants.

A photo of the missing is attached and available at DCPI.

Anyone with information in regards to the missing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.