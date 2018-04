In an unusually well-coordinated action, 21 European Union member states, as well as the United States and Canada, deported Russian diplomats in retaliation for the poisoning of a former agent of Russia and his daughter who lived in Britain. Twenty-one countries.

Among the EU countries who took part were France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Norway, and Sweden. The same action was taken by FYROM – or “Macedonia” as it was called by the New York Times – although it is not …