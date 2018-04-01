Obituaries in Greek-American Community

BAHRAMIS,GUS

DEKALB, IL (from the Daily-Chronicle, published on Mar. 23) – Gus G. Bahramis Born: March 23, 1938 Died: March 21, 2018 Gus G. Bahramis, 79, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at his home. He was born March 23, 1938, in Nestani, Greece, the son of Gregory and Athanasia (Katsigianis) Bahramis. Gus married Konstantina “Dena” Cotseones on June 9, 1974, in Tripoli, Greece. Gus was co-owner of the Junction Eating Place for 39 years. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in DeKalb, and the Tsipianiton Society of Chicago. He is survived by his wife, Dena; daughter, SoulaBahramis; three sons, George (Elizabeth) Bahramis, Greg (Anna) Bahramis, Chris Bahramis; four granddaughters, Souzana, Maria, Konstantina, and Despina Bahramis; sister-in-law, Pam (John) Bahramis; and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, John, George, and Chris. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 26, 2018, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 320 South 2nd Street, DeKalb, with Fr. Andrew Karamitos celebrating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 25, with a Trisagion service at 6:00 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gus Bahramis Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bahramis Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.

DEMOS, TOM N.

LORAIN, OH (from the Morning Journal, published on Mar. 15) – Tom N. Demos was 88 years old when he entered into eternal peace with God on March 8, 2018. He was born in Thisvi, Greece to parents Nicholas and Katerina Mastrodemos. He immigrated in 1951 to Lorain, Ohio. He was employed for 38 years by Ford Motor Company starting at the Lorain plant and then moving to Avon Lake. Longtime member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lorain, Ohio; the Ahepa and Theveon Societies. In his free time, he enjoyed attending & volunteering at many church events, gardening and traveling to spend time with his grandchildren. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Joanna; their son, Robert Demos; their daughter, Kathleen (Edward) Yoannides; and grandchildren, Jonathan Yoannides& Maximus Yoannides. From his previous marriage he has a son, Nicholas (Sharon) Demos; three grandchildren, Andrea Bullins, Rebecca Demos, Nate Demos; and three great-grandchildren Elijah, Audrey and Brielle Bullins. He is survived by his brother, Haralambos in Greece; and many cousins and godchildren. Besides his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by his brother, Meletios. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd, Lorain, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Rev. Protopresbyter Michael C. Gulgas, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Twp. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd. Lorain, Ohio 44053. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.

ECONOMOU, VASILIKI KIKI

Marlborough, MA (from the MetroWest Daily News, published on Mar. 15) – Vasiliki Kiki (Mihopoulos) Economou, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Framingham Union Hospital. Kiki was a beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, and a friend to all in the community. She moved to America in 1956 from Greece with her family and for Thirty Eight years proudly served the community as an owner of the Marlboro House of Pizza. Kiki was a loving, caring and a generous person who was a friend to all, loved by all and will be greatly missed. She was born in Epiros, Greece the daughter of the late Stavros and Anggiliki (Tsouvaras) Mihopoulos. She lived most of her life in Marlborough. She is survived by her son, Athanasios NasiEconomou, her grandchildren Vasiliki Kiki and Stavros Economou, Sister Melia Moschou, Brother Christos S. Mihopoulos and her nieces and nephews, Victoria, Spiro, Christos, and Anggiliki. Viewing hours will be held from 9:00am-10:00am on Monday, March 19th at Sts. Anargyroi Greek Church at 9 Central Street in Marlboro followed by a Funeral Service. Burial Service will then be held at Hope Cemetery at 119 Webster St. in Worcester, MA. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, MA In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Sts. Anargyrio Greek Church in memory of Vasiliki Economou, P.O. Box 381, Marlborough, MA 01752.

HAMBESIS, PANAGIOTIS NIKOLAOS

VALPARAISO, IN (from the Northwest Indiana Times, published on Mar. 12) – Panagiotis “Peter” Nikolaos Hambesis, age 54, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Friday, March 9, 2018, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Aigio, Greece, Peter worked in the oil refinery industry as an Information Technology Specialist for many years. Peter enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting and had a love for animals and nature and mostly his family. He was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Peter is survived by his wife, Freda K. Hambesis (nee Kourtesis); son, Nikolaos Peter Hambesis; mother: PanagiotaHambesis; sister, Vicki (Andrew) Hambesis-Holevas; nieces: VasilikiHolevas, Panayiota and Maria Kyriakos and their father and brother-in-law, George Kyriakos; nephew and godson, Stamatis Moundoulas; father-in-law, Kostas Kourtesis; brother-in-law, Christopher Martino; sister-in-law, Irene (Yianni) Moundoulas. Peter was preceded in death by his father: Nikolaos Konstantinos Hambesis; sister, Maria Hambesis- Martino and mother-in-law, SevastiKourtesis. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 10:00 AM Directly at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. View directions and sign Peter’s online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322.

KAPETANAKOS, BETTY

JONESBORO, GA (from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, published on Mar. 22) –Constance Betty Constance Kapetanakos, 81, of Jonesboro, Georgia passed away peacefully March 20, 2018. Betty, the daughter of the late Charles and Anastasia Routsos, was born January 19, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia, and is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Charles Kapetanakos. Betty graduated from Westminster School in 1954 and attended Georgia State College. She met Peter while he was attending pharmacy school in 1954. They were married August 30, 1959 and celebrated their 50th anniversary in Athens, Greece and Rome, Italy in 2009. Betty and Pete opened K’s Drugs in Jonesboro, Georgia in January,1969. Betty and Pete knew the majority of the customers who walked into K’s Drug by their first names. When the couple retired, they traveled extensively to Europe. Betty was a longtime member of the Atlanta, Georgia Greek- American community. She served and was active in the Maids of Athens, Philoptochos and Daughters of Penelope. She was recognized for her valuable service and dedication to the Clayton County Senior Services Department for their Meals on Wheels program and Aging Program. Betty was a perfectionist when it came to her home, cooking, baking and entertaining. An avid antique collector, interior designer, and the ultimate southern belle and hostess, Betty hosted dinner parties to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen. She enjoyed hosting SuperBowl and 4th of July parties, bridge with her girlfriends, as well as bridal and baby luncheons for family and friends. Betty is survived by her aunt, Bessie Stavrakes of California, cousins Gail Ossipoff and family, Penelope Burkard and family, also of California, Charles Nicholas and family, of Arizona, Christine Nicholas, of New York and many third and fourth cousins. A prayer service will be held at 6pm on Sunday, March 25th at H.M. Patterson & Son, Spring Hill, 1020 Spring Street, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, with visitation from 5-8pm. The funeral service will be held Monday, March 26th at 10am at the Greek Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Claremont Road, NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30329 with an interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greek Cathedral of the Annunciation in Atlanta. On-line condolences may be made at hmpattersonspringhill.com

PATRONIS, VASO

WILSON BOROUGH, PA (from The Express Times, published on Mar. 1) – VasoPatronis, 88, of Wilson Borough, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Easton Hospital. Born March 20, 1929, in Hrisou-Evrytania, Greece, she was a daughter of the late Seraphim and Athena (Hrisikou) Karanikas. She and her husband, Konstantinos Patronis, were married 58 years. Vaso was a custodian for many years for the Wilson Area School District and was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilson Borough. Surviving with her husband, Konstantinos, are a son, George Patronis of Bethlehem Township; a brother, PavloKaranikas of Wilson Borough; two sisters, Kathy Pappas of Williams Township and AnthoulaPagousi of Greece; two granddaughters and a great-grandson. She was predeceased by two daughters, Niki Patronis and Sofia Brotzman, four brothers and two sisters. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Wilson Borough. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday in the church. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton, is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 319 S. 20th St., Easton, PA 18042. Offer online condolences at AshtonFuneralHome.com. Ashton Funeral Home 1337 Northampton St. Easton, PA 18042 (610) 253-4678.