ATHENS – When Greek-Americans find themselves in Greece on March 25, Greek Independence Day, they probably expect – as I did – a parade like the one I have known and loved since the age of two. Before I moved permanently to Greece last month, I was told the parade would be different. “No floats, no Miss Greek Independence” they told me – and I knew I would miss Sen. Chuck Schumer and his bullhorn.

I was ready for something a …