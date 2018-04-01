Going on in Our Community

MARCH 31

NEWBURYPORT, MA –Bake Sale at Annunciation Greek Church,7 Harris Street in Newburyport, onSaturday, Mar. 31, 10 AM-2 PM. Stop by and pick up assorted baked goods, cookies, cakes, breads, just in time for Easter. Want a spinach pie? Call 978-462-8367 to order ahead. All proceeds benefit St. Basil’s Ministries and their goal to purchase a commercial dishwasher for the kitchen which serves a hot meal at lunch every Monday.

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Cultural Division presents the theatrical concert Ton Athanaton) with the Pancyprian Choir and Actors of NY at Petros Patrides Cultural Center at St. Demetrios School in Astoria on Saturday, Mar. 31. Please contact 718-440-8799 or info@fcaousa.org for details.

BROOKLINE, MA – The Maliotis Cultural Center, 50 Goddard Avenue in Brookline, on Saturday, Mar. 31, 7 PM, presents: “A Musical Journey to Asia Minor” performed by Pharos Ensemble, members: Eirini Tornesaki (Vocals), Vasilis Kostas (Laouto), LaythSidiq (Violin), Panos Aivazidis (Qanun), George Lernis (Percussion). Reserve the tickets by phone: 781-964-5014 or 617-733-0269, purchased at the door: $30 for general admission, $15 for students.

BERLIN, CT– Let’s Greek Dance Opa Live Music Party on Saturday Mar. 31, 9 PM, at the Pine Loft Pizzeria & Cafe 1474 Berlin Turnpikein Berlin. Featuring DJ Nick Nakis, Georgio Karatzas and his orchestra, and XrisaRaptelis. More information is available by phone: 860-828-9797 and online at: www.pineloft.com.

APRIL 1

WEBSTER, MA–Palm Sunday Fish Luncheon at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 37 Lake Parkway in Webster, on Sunday, Apr. 1 following the Divine Liturgy. $12 for Adults. Children under 12, free. We thank John and Eleni Sgouritsas and Lake Pizza for offering the fish meal in memory of their beloved father George Sgouritsas. More information is available by phone: 508-943-8361.

EAST MEADOW, NY – The Divine Liturgy with an outdoor procession for Orthodox Palm Sunday will be celebrated on Sunday, Apr. 1 at 9:30 AM at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 369 Green Avenue, East Meadow. The service will be conducted in English. A Lenten coffee hour will follow the service. The full schedule for Holy Week can be found on the parish website’s calendar at www.htocem.org. For more information, call 516-483-3649 or email info@htocem.org.

MANCHESTER, NH –Bake Sale at St. Nicholas Greek Church, 1160 Bridge Street in Manchester- order some fresh-baked goodies just in time for Easter. Platters are $18 for a dozen or $30 for two dozen, and contain an assortment of 3 (or 6) each of: baklava, finikia, kourambiedes, and koulourakia. No substitutions please. You can place your order with Louise Benelas by Sunday, Apr. 1 and your pastry will be ready at the church on our Good Friday, Apr. 6. Money is not due until pickup/delivery.More information is available by phone:603-625-6115.

WESTON, MA –The Greek League Basketball Games,St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street in Weston, begin on Sunday, Apr. 1. Presented by: The Teddy Kariotis Foundation & GreekBoston.com, Wednesday Night Mens Basketball in Weston. Sign your team up today! Games at Hellenic College! Call 617-590-8051. More information is available on Facebook: The Greek League Boston.

APRIL 2

MANHATTAN – Internationally acclaimed drummer George Spanos performs at Club Bonafide, 212 East 52nd Street in Manhattan, on Monday, Apr. 2, 9 PM. Tickets are $15, available at Eventbrite, search George Spanos.

APRIL 5-8

MANHATTAN –Greece, Images of an Enchanted Land, 1955, Photo exhibition by Robert McCabe at The Photography Show Presented by AIPADat Pier 94, 711 12th Avenue (55th Street and the West Side Highway) in Manhattan, Booth 705,on Thursday, Apr.5-Sunday, Apr. 8.More information is available online at: https://aipadshow.com.

APRIL 7

EAST MEADOW, NY – The midnight Vigil and Divine Liturgy for Orthodox Easter will be held on Saturday, Apr. 7 at 11:15 PM at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 369 Green Avenue, East Meadow. A festive Paschal meal will follow the service. The Paschal Vespers for Orthodox Easter will be held on Sunday, Apr. 8 at 12 noon. The outdoor children’s procession and Easter egg hunt will follow the service. All services will be conducted in English. The full schedule for Holy Week can be found on the parish website’s calendar at www.htocem.org. For more information, call 516-483-3649 or email info@htocem.org.

APRIL 8

PASADENA, CA –St. Sophia Cathedral Greek Orthodox Community of Los Angeles holds its 96th Annual Easter Picnic on Sunday, Apr. 8, 1-7 PM at Brookside Park, 360 N Arroyo Blvd., next to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Our annual Easter Picnic provides all parishioners with the opportunity to break the Lenten fast together, and to celebrate the glory and joy of the Resurrection as a family. Join us for great food, music and fun. It is a time to make new friends and catch up with old friends from all parishes in Southern California. Admission for Adults: $12, Children 16 and under: Free. More information is available by phone:714-313-9027 and online at www.stsophia.org.

APRIL 14

MANHATTAN – Celebrate Greek Independence Day with the Greek-American Writers Assn. at the Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St., in Manhattan, Saturday, Apr. 14, 6-8 PM. Two brilliant musical talents will perform. Nektarios Antoniou, founder and artistic director of ScholaCantorum. Pericles Kanaris, composer, producer, performer and founder of the band Synolon. Their credits would fill volumes. Literary lights Dean Kostos and Stephan Morrow will offer poetic inspiration. $10 includes admission and a drink. Come early. A capacity crowd is anticipated.

APRIL 16-21

MANHATTAN – Loot: MAD About Jewelry, at the Museum of Arts and Design, 2 Columbus Circle in Manhattan, the annual five-day exhibition and sale of contemporary art jewelry, with all proceeds benefiting the Museum’s programs and exhibitionsopens to the public Tuesday, Apr. 17- Saturday, Apr. 21 with Greek designers Katerina Anastasiou, TassaGanidou, and Tina Karageorgiamong the international artists presenting their work. The Opening Night Benefit is Monday, Apr. 16, featuring the announcement of the Loot Acquisition Prize and presentation of Loot Awards honoring Carolee Lee, Loreen Arbus, and Michael and Karen Rotenberg. More information is available online at:http://madmuseum.org.