Akinci Lambastes Anastasiades, All-Talk, No Action on Cyprus Unity

The once-warm relationship between the two has soured after the collapse of reunification talks last year, and now Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades isn’t really ready to make the commitments needed for a deal.

“They are always ready for talks, but they are not ready for taking decisions,” he told Al Jazeera about the Cypriot side. “Of course, if we want to solve the problem, we need to talk but, at some point, we need to take decisions,” he said.

Anastasiades walked away from the negotiating table at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2017 when Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they would never remove an army in the northern third occupied since a 1974 invasion and wanted the right to militarily intervene when they wanted, essentially another invasion.

Akinci has blamed Anastasiades for intransigence as the two, who two years ago strolled around the capital of Nicosia and sat down for drinks and smiles, have gotten distant in the aftermath of yet more failures to bring the island together.

Anastasiades said he’s ready to resume discussions but Akinci told the news site that, “I need to see some indication that the mentality has changed … in addition to that we need to have negotiations at some point, but not business as usual, not to go around the issues all the time without any results, it has to be result-orientated.”

The tension has gotten worse with Turkey sending warships near Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which Erdogan doesn’t recognize, to block foreign energy drilling ships from reaching waters where they are licensed to look for oil and gas.

Anastasiades has offered to share potentially lucrative revenues with the Turkish side but Akinci said his self-declared government wants to be involved in the whole operation and wants more authority although only Turkey recognizes the Republic it declared.

Akinci said he reached out to Turkey to send energy research vessels into the same waters where foreign companies, including America’s ExxonMobil, will be looking and didn’t rule out a conflict.

I cannot say that everything is fine and everything will be under control, sometimes certain things happen unwillingly and accidentally … I see a big opportunity there, if treated properly, handled properly, without any fear of accidents [ourselves] and the others we can get mutual benefit out of it … If not handled properly, you may expect accidents at any time,” he said.

“It’s getting more and more difficult and more and more complex. There is a nice (phrase) ‘hope dies last, but you have to work hard and you have to work to keep it alive because otherwise, just letting time pass, you kill it,” he said, although Turkey had already declared the talks dead.