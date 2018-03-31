Water Supply in Thessaloniki to Begin to Normalise as of Saturday

THESSALONIKI – Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co (EYATH) technicians estimated on Friday that the water supply in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, the second-largest urban centre in Greece, will gradually begin to normalise as of Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, work to repair a leak in the main pipeline in Aravissos continues and is expected to be completed early this afternoon. “The repair of the leak by replacing a broken section of the pipeline is expected to be completed by 15:00 pm, while the water supply will be gradually normalised in the morning hours of Saturday,” EYATH said in an announcement.

The severe damage to the water supply network has caused enormous problems in many areas of Thessaloniki that have been left without water for many hours.