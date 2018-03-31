National Hellenic Museum Annual Gala “Connecting Generations” May 12

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) will hold its Annual Gala “Connecting Generations” on Saturday, May 12, at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. The NHM Gala has always been a great opportunity for hundreds of Greek Americans and friends from across the country to gather together for a night of festivities and philanthropy. The evening features spectacular auctions, live music, and dancing while celebrating and supporting the legacy of Hellenism.

Philanthropic support from NHM Gala 2018 will benefit the tens of thousands of people – children and adults – who visit the National Hellenic Museum every year through field trips, tours and dynamic cultural and historical programs. Last year, the NHM achieved a 29 percent year-over-year increase in people served. Operationally, the NHM has been highly efficient with 81 cents of every dollar spent on programming, an excellent ratio among non-profit museums.

The Museum preserves the largest collection of artifacts and oral histories dedicated to the Greek American story anywhere in the world. Special events help to fund classes, field trips, tours, programs, and, as highlighted in this year’s theme, the protection of the museum archives and the important memories preserved for all. The artifacts in the NHM Collections serve as a crucial component of NHM’s educational outreach.

Individual NHM Gala tickets are $350 and tables of 10 are $3,200. To purchase tickets or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.nationalhellenicmuseum. org/gala or call 312-655-1234 x28. Hotel reservations also can be made online, with a group rate available for reservations made by April 20.