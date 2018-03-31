ND Needs Renewal, Mitsotakis Tells new Officers Selected from Party Register

ATHENS. New Democracy needs renewal and must show it is capable of changing, main opposition ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, addressing some 40 new individuals brought up from within the ranks and selected from a register of potential ND party officers.

“I took a risk with the register, to persuade a mistrustful party and a mistrustful society that political parties can change and be renewed if they ask the citizens to offer their services to the country and the party in a different framework and with a different logic. I am fighting to impose the principle of meritocracy,” he said.

The years of crisis had not only impacted the economy, Mitsotakis said, but also destroyed the bonds of trust between the country’s political leadership and civil society, with the political parties at the centre of this storm. In Greece and other countries in Europe, he pointed out, this had led to a rise in populism, at whose core was doubt about the ability of parties to change and become open.

“The register was a bold attempt to break through prejudices and barriers,” he said, as well as the belief that advancement and access to power in parties was based on clientelist relations rather than merit and assessments of ability.

“As we head toward the elections, whether these are held in autumn or the spring, it is essential that we express our political arguments with fresh faces,” he added.

Replying to critics of the new ND register, he described it as an effort to adopt the best parts of the private sector and noted that 2,500 people had been evaluated and 2,000 interviewed as part of the process to find those best qualified for party roles.