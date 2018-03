NEW YORK – Popular singer Thanos Petrelis visited the Dimitrios & Georgia Kaloidis School of Holy Cross in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on March 29 where the students performed a variety of his songs including Petrelis’ hit- Thimizeis kati apo Ellada (You Remind me something of Greece).

Principal Francesca Mannino welcomed Petrelis and noted that he is one of the most popular singers of Greece.

“I am very happy about the invitation and that I am in a Greek school so far away …