Dracut, MA’s Manolis Family Honored by Ste Jeanne d’Arch School

DRACUT, MA – The Ste Jeanne d’Arc School of Lowell honored Nick Manolis and his family, of Dracut, MA, for their longstanding philanthropic and charitable work.

The event took place at Lenzi’s Function Hall of Dracut, with approximately 200 guests from the academic, business, and political worlds.

School Director NunPrescille spoke highly about the honorees and all they do for the School.

Board of Trustees President William Manchenton presented the award and thanked the family for their worthy endeavor. Former State Senator Steve Panagiotakos served as Emcee.

An eight grade student gave a speech about the value of education, philanthropy, and social responsibility.

For 25 years, the Manolis Family has provided turkeys for preparing a good Thanksgiving meal. Nick Manolis owns the Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood. Last November, they distributed turkeys to more than 14,000 people.

He told The National Herald: “when I first came from Greece in 1966 with my parents and my sister, we did not have anything. I know what it is not to have even the most basic things in life. I remember how difficult it was for me to see my friends buying lunch, but I couldn’t afford it. We all should do something.”

Manolis has named this expression of love and philanthropy Project Helping Hands.

When he and his wife, Voula first started the initiative so many years, ago, they had 30 turkeys. Theyeven cooked the turkeys themselves, and delivered them to families in need, who did not have an oven in their homes to cook the turkeys.

Until a few years ago, the Manolis Family provided everything on their own. A few years ago, they established the Manolis Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization in order to be able to accept tax deductible donations. Everything is done strictly confidentially, Manolis said. “Only Voula knows the names. No one else does, me included. I don’t want to know.” But Manolis does many other philanthropic and humane deeds that are not publicly visible. He has, instructed for example, his restaurant employees not to ask for money from those who don’t’ have but to give them a free meal.

In his speech, Manolis said: “thank you for honoring my family here tonight.It is truly an honor and a privilege.I am deeply humbled to be speaking tonight.I was privileged to come to the greatest country in the world, arriving here from Greece as a child and growing up in the Acre section of Lowell.I never dreamed that I would be speaking to some of the great people that make up the St Jeanne D’Arc School.

“We arrived in New Mexicoin 1966.I was 7 years old.I was sent to school and I even went.Better than herding sheep.My parents said ‘do what the other kids do and you will be fine.’ The first thing I did was look around and see what the other kids were doing and I would do the same.I wanted to assimilate.So, when everyone went to lunch, I went.I got in line, got a tray, the lunch ladies put food on the tray, and then I saw kids giving money to the lady at the end of the line.When I reached that point, she asked me for money. I just stared at her not understanding. I did not speak English yet. She then took my tray. There were no bilingual education classes back then. So, I said to myself: ‘so this is how this works.You pay and you get lunch.’ I learned something new already.Then we went outside to play and there was a truck that all the kids lined up at to get ice cream.OK.Me being me, I thought this might be different.So, I got in line and when it was my turn, I pointed to what I wanted.The ice cream man asked me for money and I walked away. I said to myself: ‘you didn’t learn the first time? You had to try again?’”