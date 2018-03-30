Nathanael Enthroned as Chicago Metropolitan

CHICAGO, IL – New Metropolitan of Chicago Nathanael was enthroned with enthusiasm in a sacred and historic ceremony on March 24 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Chicago.

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America officiated at the enthronement ceremony and read the official latter of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, addressing the Metropolis’ clergy and the laity and rendering Nathanael’s establishment as metropolitan canonical and official.

Present at the ceremony were Metropolitan Nicolas of Detroit who served as locum …