Cyprus Eyes UN Security Council Help Over Turkish Warships Blockade

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said he will do everything he can, including if it means asking for the United Nations Security Council’s help, if Turkish warships blocking foreign energy vessels from looking for oil and gas enter the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) that Turkey doesn’t recognize.

The Turkish ships, outside the EEZ, have already kept an Italian company’s drill rig from reaching waters where it is licensed to look for energy but US oil giant ExxonMobil has gone ahead in another area, after ships from the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet conducted exercises nearby, which the American government said was a coincidence.

In an interview with Greece’s state-run ERT TV, Anastasiades did not rule out resorting to the UN Security Council, whose five permanent members are China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and where frequent vetoes over competing interests often result in stalemates and no action.

The 10 non-permanent members voted by the General Assembly for two-year terms currently are Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, The Netherlands, Peru, Poland, and Sweden.

Turkey has said it intends to start drilling in parts of Cyprus’ EEZ and has accused the legitimate government of acting on its own without consulting Turkish-Cypriots who have been occupying the northern third of the island since an unlawful 1974 invasion.

The European Union that Turkey wants to join – without recognizing the legitimate government that is a member and as Turkey bars Cypriot ships and planes – and the United States have backed Cyprus’ rights to look for energy in its own EEZ, but Turkey doesn’t recognize that nor laws of the sea.

Anastasiades also said he told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that he is ready to restart talks and meet again with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci but hasn’t received a response.

Guterres tried to broker a resolution to the long-standing crisis in talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2017 but the negotiations fell apart when Turkey insisted on keeping an army on the island and the right to militarily intervene.

Anastasiades has already agreed to share any potentially lucrative revenues from energy findings, but the Turkish-Cypriot side wants an equal footing in the operations and said it would go ahead with its own drilling in the same waters, setting the stage for a potentialk confrontation in the Eastern Mediterranean.