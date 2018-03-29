Russia to Expel Same Number of Envoys as West; UN Chief Warns of New Cold War Approach

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow will expel the same number of diplomats from the nations that have expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain.

Sergey Lavrov said U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, where he was given notice that Russia is responding quid pro quo to the U.S. decision to order 60 Russian diplomats out.

Lavrov said Moscow will also retaliate to the U.S. decision to shut the Russian consulate in Seattle by closing the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg.

Lavrov said the same approach will be applied to other nations that expelled Russian diplomats this week.

Two dozen countries, including the U.S., many EU nations and NATO, have ordered more than 150 Russian diplomats out this week in a show of solidarity with Britain.

UN chief warns of new Cold War approaching

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world is approaching a situation “similar” to the Cold War as tensions rise between the United States and Russia.

But Guterres said Thursday it’s different in two important ways: There are more players in conflicts than during the two-superpower era and fewer communication channels set up to keep problems from escalating. He told reporters Thursday he is “very concerned.”

The U.S. other Western nations and NATO are expelling more than 150 Russian diplomats whom they consider spies, including a dozen posted to Russia’s U.N. mission, over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England.

Russia said Thursday it will expel an equal number of diplomats from those nations.