Heee’s Baaaaacccccck! Varoufakis’  Disobedient Group Takes on Greek Parties

ATHENS – Greece’s flamboyant former finance chief Yanis Varoufakis, ousted by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in 2015 because the country’s international creditors couldn’t deal with the combative economist, has come back with his own party aimed at going after the Radical Left SYRIZA of his former boss.

Varoufakis, who wouldn’t give in to austerity demands that Tsipras accepted, has repeatedly sniped at the Premier for what he said was betraying Greece and Varoufakis formally launched the European Realist Disobedience Front, or MeRA25, which he said would press for restructuring Greece’s bailout debt. The Greek party is part of the Varoufakis-led European network known as Democracy in Europe Movement 2015, or DiEM25.

With his book Adults in the Room, which outlines his fierce confrontations with European Union and Eurozone officials, set to be made into a film by the noted director Costa-Gavras, Varoufakis has tried to keep a public persona with SYRIZA officials firing back at him.

If elected, he told the gathering of around 300 people, he will run looser budgets. Greek banks will be revived with public money. He will swap Greece’s bonds for new ones whose payments depend on economic growth. These and other policies to end Greece’s “debt colony status” will be implemented on day one, he said, the Wall Street Journal said in a report on the party’s kickoff, deliberately timed for a day after Greece’s March 25 Independence Day.



He said, if elected, he would not negotiate with the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) that has put up 326 billion euros ($401.62 billion) in three bailouts and demanded brutal austerity measures in return.

Once the darling of SYRIZA and a Tsipras confidante, he has made a new career out of mocking and ridiculing the Premier and those who have Tsipras’ ear and are whispering into it without standing up to hi.

Varoufakis, with Greeks saying they want to be in the Eurozone even at the cost of surrender and national humiliation, said it’s the creditors and EU officials who are the unrealistic ones.

“When they start sending orders, they will receive strong disobedience,” he said. “They will have to bear the cost of defenestrating us from the euro, or accept our policies,” he said to warm applause, the paper said.

Tsipras reneged on virtually every promise he made to help workers, pensioners and the poor and to “Crush the oligarchy,” instead conceding to the creditors in imposing more tax hikes, pension cuts and taxes on low-and-moderate income people and families while essentially exempting the rich, tax cheats, politicians and favored business leaders while reportedly packing public payrolls with his friends, families and supporters.

That has infuriated Varoufakis who said Greece is becoming a permanent “debt colony” of Europe and at his party’s opening he compared the struggle to Greece’s 1820s war of independence against the Ottoman Empire.

His is the third offshoot of SYRIZA breakaways with the other two parties failing to even register a blip in opinion surveys which could not augur well for him in a country with so many splinter parties and marginal groups you need a scorecard to find them.

With national elections set for 2019 he hopes to convince austerity-crushed Greeks he is the alternative but many have grown weary of protests and seemingly accepted their fate.

His party is part of Varoufakis’ Europe-wide movement for more democracy, called DiEM25, which has attracted support from prominent left-wing intellectuals.

