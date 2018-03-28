Greek-American Andrew Ekonomou on Trump’s Legal Team

NEW YORK – After the resignation of John Dowd from President Donald Trump’s legal team, Greek-American lawyer Andrew Ekonomou will likely take on a more prominent role dealing with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion with Russia, Reuters reported. Besides prosecuting murderers, Ekonomou, a criminal lawyer at the Ekonomou Atkinson & Lambros LLC private practice in Atlanta, GA, also holds a doctorate in Medieval History.

The 69-year-old “had been assisting Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow in his work on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which is trying to determine if the president’s 2016 election campaign worked with the Russian state to undermine American democracy,” Newsweek reported.

President Trump, reportedly is having difficulty finding “top-flight lawyers to work for him,” Newsweek reported.

Ekonomou told Reuters, “I’ve been tested plenty of times. Just because you’re not a Beltway lawyer doesn’t mean you don’t know what you’re doing,” and added that he “prosecutes a lot of murders for the D.A. That’s basically it. Nothing earthshaking.”

In the 1980s, he “worked with Sekulow on a successful First Amendment case representing the group Jews for Jesus, which went to the Supreme Court,” Newsweek reported, adding that Ekonomou “also works with Sekulow’s non-profit, the American Center for Law and Justice, which fights for religious freedom, primarily Christian causes.”

Negotiating the terms of the Mueller investigation’s likely interview of President Trump will be a significant part of the legal team’s efforts.

Ekonomou graduated from Emory University School of Law in 1974 before beginning his law career working as Counsel to Majority Leader in the Georgia House of Representatives; Assistant Attorney General for the State of Georgia; and Special Investigative Agent for the Georgia Commissioner of Securities; among other positions, according to his CV.

He received his doctorate in Medieval History from Emory in 2000, “after what he described as a ‘mid-life crisis,’” Newsweek reported, adding that “Church History from Late Antiquity through the High Middle Ages” was his minor and his dissertation was entitled, “Byzantium on the Palatine: Eastern Influences on Rome and the Papacy, 590-752 A.D.”

A published author, Ekonomou’s book, Byzantine Rome and the Greek Popes, was published by Lexington Books in 2007.

Ekonomou’s CV also includes a list of unpublished manuscripts, including “Women’s Monasticism in the Sixth-Century West: Caesarius of Arles and the Rule for Nuns” and “St. Anselm and his English Contemporaries,” among others.

His teaching positions include Adjunct Professor of Law at Atlanta Law School; Lecturer in Modern Greek at Georgia State University; and Lecturer in Byzantine History and Literature at Emory University, Newsweek reported, adding that “he cites Modern and New Testament Greek, Latin, French, Italian, and German as his language proficiencies.”