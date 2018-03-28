Greek President: Turkey’s Respect of Intern’l Law Necessary for Better Relations (Video)

SALAMINA, Greece – The Paris Treaty covers by name each of the Dodecanese Islands “and the close-lying islets”, Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said in a speech at the Hellenic Navy headquarters on Salamina island in Attica on Wednesday.

During his visit, the president said in a message to all neighboring countries but especially Turkey that good relations and its prospects in the EU are based on “the full and faithful observation of international law in its totality.”

Therefore there are no “gray zones” in terms of land or sea borders, and Turkey should stop claiming otherwise and comply with international law.