Buy Body Bag Futures

Journalistic ethics forbid recommending specific market equities but appointing John Bolton as National Security Advisor virtually guarantees that body bags will be a growth industry.

My apologies to those who find this offensive, but the truth hurts. To call John Bolton a “hawk” on foreign policy would be akin to calling Giannis Antetokounmpo only a “good” basketball player.Mr. Bolton advocates a “shoot-first talk-later” school of foreign policy. The neoconservatives who advocated military action over the misnamed “soft power” of diplomacy at …