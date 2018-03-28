Buy Body Bag Futures

By Amb. Patrick Theros March 28, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Journalistic ethics forbid recommending specific market equities but appointing John Bolton as National Security Advisor virtually guarantees that body bags will be a growth industry.

My apologies to those who find this offensive, but the truth hurts. To call John Bolton a “hawk” on foreign policy would be akin to calling Giannis Antetokounmpo only a “good” basketball player.Mr. Bolton advocates a “shoot-first talk-later” school of foreign policy. The neoconservatives who advocated military action over the misnamed “soft power” of diplomacy at …

