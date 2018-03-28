Greek Soldiers Face Five Years in Turkish Jail, Turkey Arming Itself

Despite Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ assurances they would be quickly returned after straying across the border on March 2, two Greek soldiers being held in Turkey could face five years in jail.

There is solid evidence that they deliberately came into Turkey, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said, citing an unnamed judicial source. Lt. Angelos Mitretodis, 25, and Sgt. Dimitris Kouklatzis, 27, were initially charged with illegal entry but fears have mounted that espionage could be added, further straining essentially broken relations between the alleged NATO allies.

Tsipras, the Radical Left SYRIZA leader, has said it’s up to the Turkish judicial system to decide the fate of his country’s soldiers and denied they are being held as bargaining chips to force the return of eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after fleeing a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July, 2016 in which they denied taking part.

Erdogan keeps demanding the extradition of the Turkish soldiers which has been barred by Greece’s highest court which said the men face the danger of torture or worse but Tsipras is trying to prevent them from being granted asylum and they remain in detention.

The Turkish report said the sentence the Greek soldiers is facing is five years in prison but no more details were available. Irking Tsipras, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are his junior coalition partner, said they are hostages.

According to the report, a court extended the detention of the two soldiers on the grounds that since they do not have a legal residence permit, they could flee when they are released.

Facing growing belligerence from Turkey, Tsipras asked the European Union – which Turkey wants to join – for help but got only a statement urging Turkey to please return the Greek soldiers while top officials said they wanted better relations with Erdogan, needing him to keep three million Syrian refugees in his country and not flood Greek islands with more.

Ominously for Greece, an EU French-Italian consortium is preparing to sell arms to Turkey amid fears in Greece of an accidental conflict as Turkey keeps invading Greek airspace and waters with fighter jets and warships.

Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli also said that Russia will sell Turkey S-400 missile systems and that the United States will go ahead with sales of F-35 fighter aircraft which could be used to invade Greek airspace against outmatched F-16s.

Earlier, the head of the Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Volkan Bozkir, had warned that the US would not deliver the F-35s because Turkey was buying Russian defense systems.

Butr Canakli said Turkey will get both. “These two plans are unrelated. We have already agreed to buy the S-400 anti-missile defense systems (from Russia) and this does not affect the purchase of the F-35s from the United States,” Canakli said.

Turkey signed the final agreement with Russia to purchase the S-400 last December, a move that raised fears that President Donald Trump’s Administration would introduce sanctions. But Trump, after some tense relations with Erdogan, is reaching out to him again.

The Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) recently took out a full-page ad in the New York Times, urging the US not to sell F-35 stealth fighters to Turkey.

Entitled “Turkey is an Unreliable Ally,” the page said that Turkey threatens US troops in Syria, violates Greek airspace thousands of times in a year, illegally occupies Cyprus, an EU member, and uses warships in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) where American and European companies are active.

Turkey, it said, denies committing genocide against the Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians, bombs the Kurds while they fight ISIS and attacks peaceful demonstrators on American soil.

NATO, the US, the European Union and the United Nations have said nothing about Turkish invasions of Greek airspace and waters.