Dedicated Greek Church Member Helen (Woulas) Tanionos, Passed Away at 92

ANDOVER, MA – Helen (Woulas) Tanionos, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 24 after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Charles Tanionos for 63 years.

The daughter of the late Nicholas and Vasiliki (Giannoutsos) Woulas, she was born in Southbridge and moved to Worcester in 1956. She later moved to Andover in 2004.

Helen was a faithful member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester for many years as well as a member of St. Constantine and Helen Church of Andover. While at St. Spyridon she participated in the church choir and served as a Sunday school teacher.

She was a dedicated mother to her children, Penelope and her husband, William McGarry of Andover, John Tanionos of Sandwich and Nicholas and his wife, Anastasia of Saunderstown, RI. She was also a cherished Yiayia to her grandchildren, Christina Panagou of Burlington, Melanie Cutler of Andover, Mark McGarry of Boston, Michael Tanionos of Lexington, Katina Tanionos and Eric Tanionos of Saunderstown, RI. Helen also leaves 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Andronika Mitsis and is survived by her brother, John Woulas of Southbridge, and sisters, Mary Woulas and Dorothy MacDonald of Manchester, NH as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Academy Manor Nursing Home in Andover as well as to the staff of the Compassus Hospice for their care.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Watertown, MA 02452.

O’Connor Brothers Funeral Home, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA is directing arrangements. oconnorbrothers.com.