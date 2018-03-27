Beloved Yiayia in Hospice Sings Christos Anesti with Family (Vid & Pics)

CHICAGO – During a recent visit to her 89-year-old grandmother Victoria Senodenos in hopsice, Kristal (Senodenos) Melendez was able to comfort her ailing Yiayia by singing the Hymn of the Resurrection, Christos Anesti (Christ is Risen). As reported by CBS Chicago, Yiayia Senodenos suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and when her granddaughter arrived to visit, seeing her in bed, “mumbling rapidly and incoherently,” made Melendez cry “puddles of tears.”

To soothe her yiayia, Melendez, 29, began to sing the hymn which is a “family favorite,” CBS reported.

“Music has always helped me,” she told CBS, adding that “I really believe that music helps the soul.”

The effect was remarkable, as Mrs. Senodenos began to first hum, and then sing the hymn. The family, including Melendez’s parents Karen and Michael J.Senodenos, and brother, Michael K. Senodenos, joined in the singing.

Melendez “felt a sense of peace come over her grandmother” and said, “It is so agonizing to watch my sweet grandmother, who gave me and everybody around me everything. I could not let her suffer,” CBS reported.

My brother captured one of the most beautiful moments in my life & I’ll be able to cherish it forever.. You see my YiaYia is suffering from Alzheimer’s and it causes her to mumble words out – for hours on end- at what feels like 100 words per min! She’s the most beautiful person I’ve ever met in my life & a strong woman with a strong faith in God. So I thought- why not sing her a Greek Orthodox chant that we do at Easter time. I know it’s not Easter but we’re close enough and I was willing to do anything to give her poor mind and soul a rest from “talking”. As SOON as she heard the chant she immediately stopped mumbling. For the first 5/6 rounds, she tried to hum along and then she started chanting with me SO CLEARLY!! My dad couldn’t believe it! We all started chanting together and my heart is so full!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕— it’s called Xristos Anesti, which means Christ is Risen, in Greek— Posted by Kristal Melendez on Friday, March 23, 2018

Melendez spoke with The National Herald about her grandmother, “My yiayia was a part of Saints Constantine and Helen Church here in Chicago, Illinois – in a suburb called Palos Hills for many decades. She ran the book shop after church service ended every single Sundayfor so many years. She was the best yiayia you could ever ask for. And boy could she make the GREATEST kourambiedes.”

“My grandmother has been a huge inspiration,” Melendez told CBS, adding that “she is literally the strongest and most kind woman I have ever met in my life.”

The family immigrated to the United States from Tripolis in the 1920’s, Melendez told TNH. Senodenos has five children, 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. This year, Greek Easter is April 8, and the hymn always uplifts the spirit of the faithful.

The soothing effects of music have been well-known since ancient times. The 2007 book, Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain by the late Dr. Oliver Sacks explored music and neurology through case studies.