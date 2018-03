Hillary Clinton continues to reflect on her loss to Donald Trump last November. Her most recent extended comments were at the India Today Conclave held in Mumbai in mid-March. Rather than advancing anti-Trump sentiment as she had hoped, she set it back.

Clinton declared, “if you look at the map of the United States, there’s all that red in the middle where Trump won.I won the coast. I won, you know, Illinois and Minnesota, places like that…I won the places that …