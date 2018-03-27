Kammenos Again Rejects Macedonia’s Name for FYROM, Tsipras Doesn’t

ATHENS – Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos again said his tiny party that’s in a coalition with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ ruling Radical Left SYRIZA won’t accept letting the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) keep the word Macedonia in a new composite that’s been proposed.

But Kammenos has also said he wouldn’t use the leverage he has, with the nine votes of his pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) giving Tsipras a scant three-vote majority in Parliament and would back Tsipras to the hilt, which philosophically opposing the FYROM name giveaway offered by the anti-nationalist SYRIZA.

“We will try and block, in any way possible, the use of the name Macedonia … the Independent Greeks (the AN.EL party) will not accept Macedonia or any derivative (of the latter),” he said, the business newspaper Naftermporiki said.

Macedonia is an abutting ancient Greek province which abuts FYROM but is among the lands Greece’s Balkan neighbor as claimed as its own.

But he has said he’s not willing to go as far as walking out of the coalition which could take down the government which would also remove him from power with surveys showing ANEL has only about 1 percent support and wouldn’t return to Parliament in the next elections, leaving him out in the cold and no longer Defense Minister.

He said FRYOM – as has Tsipras – must change its Constitution to remove irredentist language claiming Greek territories, history and culture, which FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has refused to do after making a number of concessions to end a 26-year-long name feud with Greece and try to bring his country into NATO and the European Union.

the combative defense minister told a breakfast-time current affairs program.

Kammenos said FYROM should hold snap elections although that could lead to Zaev losing power and the prospects of a name deal falling apart. Kammenos also said that any prospective deal should get the backing of his arch-enemy and the party he left, the major opposition New Democracy Conservatives who first allowed the use of the word Macedonia in 1992 in what was supposed to be a temporary solution.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias offered FYROM the name GornjaMacedonia – which means UpperMacedonia – which would remain as one word and untranslated as the talks have begun to stall.

Kammenos again insisted that two Greek soldiers being held in Turkey and facing trial after accidentally crossing the border are hostages, a word that rankles Tsipras, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wanting Greece to return eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a 2016 coup attempt against him in which they said they took no part.

“They have been held in a maximum-security prison in Edirne without charges (filed against them) … Greek soldiers are European and NATO military personnel,” Kammenos said but Turkey has ignored him and the EU only urging Turkey to release them.

Both Greece and Turkey are members of NATO, which makes them allies and enemies at the same time. The defense alliance has said nothing about the detention of the Greek soldiers not about constant Turkish fighter jets and warships violating Greek airspace and waters.