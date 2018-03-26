Glum Greek Day in DC

By Antonis H. Diamataris March 26, 2018

President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation he signed during a Greek Independence Day Celebration reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Archbishop Demetrios of America watches at right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A visit to the White House is always a unique experience. When you walk through the outside entrance and enter the garden, you feel the might of the superpower, you live the history of the country depicted in works of art, in the portraits of the presidents who decorate the walls in the huge corridors, high ceilings, and colorful rooms.

But the White House is not always a joyous place, as the hosts know and as we have felt.

Time was passing …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *