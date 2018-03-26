The Greek Independence Parade in Philadelphia Draws Enthusiastic Crowd (Pics & Vid)

PHILADELPHIA – With great enthusiasm and Hellenic pride, the crowds braved the cold temperatures on a sunny afternoon in Philadelphia to participate in the celebration of the 197th anniversary of Greek Independence at the annual parade on March 25.

Three generations of Greeks marched with over 30 Associations and at least 13 parishes, mostly dressed in traditional costume, giving a distinct tone to the event, reminiscent of the military and student parades that took place in Greece.

“Traditionally, we are trying with …